“I just don’t understand what’s going on” – Man United tipped to act quickly by ex-Premier League agent

It was a relatively successful transfer window for Man United, given that Erik ten Hag appeared to be completely backed by the board regarding landing the targets he wanted.

However, things already appear to be turning sour for the Dutchman.

The Red Devils only just scraped past Fulham in the opening fixture of the season thanks to a late Joshua Zirkzee winner, and this was followed up by losses to Brighton and Hove Albion and Liverpool.

It was the manner of the defeat to Arne Slot’s side which prompted the reaction from Sir Jim Ratcliffe that you see in the picture above.

Man United could sack ten Hag soon if results don’t improve

There needs to be an immediate turnaround in attitude and form if ten Hag wants to survive more calls for his head, and former Premier League agent, Jon Smith, thinks United could act decisively if nothing changes over the next few games.

“The pressure is always on when you’re Manchester United, and it’s more on the manager than it is on the ownership at this moment in time,” he told CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

“That’s because the ownership were perceived to have done the right thing by keeping him in place.

“What I don’t understand is players, for example Casemiro… he was amazing when he first joined the club but what’s happened to him? Why has everything gone so far south? I just don’t understand what’s going on United.

“They’ve got a team of really good players, and it’s just not happening for them. Even Rashford, the eternal servant, just doesn’t look the part anymore.

“So I’m kind of sticking my neck out really, but unless things turn around fairly quickly, there must be a Plan B – and the Plan B would would be to replace ten Hag. It’s kind of more of the same at the moment.”

Ten Hag doesn’t really have anywhere left to hide after the summer window.

Zirkzee, de Ligt, Mazraoui, Yoro and Ugarte have all been signed and notwithstanding that the latter has yet to make his mark and Yoro is injured, the other new signings have hardly covered themselves in glory.

It hints once again at a manager who isn’t the best when it comes to pinpointing targets in the transfer window.

Andre Onana has been a disaster when compared to David de Gea, and the less said about Antony the better.

By October 3, the board will have a better idea of just where the first-team are going this season, as by then United will have played Southampton, Crystal Palace and Tottenham in the Premier League, as well as Barnsley in the Carabao Cup and Twente as well as Porto in the Europa League.

Emerge from that set of fixtures unscathed and ten Hag may live to fight another day.