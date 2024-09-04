Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been criticised heavily following his side’s 3-0 defeat to Liverpool at the weekend.

The Manchester United manager has not been able to live up to the expectations since taking over at Old Trafford and there have been numerous instances of him being linked with an exit from the club.

After a mediocre season with Manchester United last year, he was expected to be shown the door in the summer. However, the Red Devils chose to retain him and back him with quality signings during the transfer window.

However, Manchester United have been quite mediocre so far this season. While there is no doubt that they have plenty of time to get the season back on track and push for major trophies, the Dutchman is under tremendous pressure after the defeat to their bitter rivals.

Man United keeping tabs on Joachim Low

A report from Fichajes claims that Manchester United are already looking at potential replacements and former German national team manager Joachim Low is one of the names on their radar.

The 64-year-old manager has shown his quality at the international level and he helped Germany win the World Cup in 2014. He could be an interesting acquisition for the Red Devils, if they can get the deal done.

They are looking at names like Graham Potter and Thomas Tuchel as well. It will be interesting to see who they end up appointing as their next manager.

Ten Hag will have to turn things around immediately if he wants to hold onto his job. Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they have an ambitious project. They are expected to win trophies on a regular basis. It will be interesting to see if the Dutchman can deliver under pressure and convince the club hierarchy to persist with him.