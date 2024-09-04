Man United eyeing 51-year-old UCL-winning manager as Erik ten Hag replacement

Manchester United are looking at potential alternatives to manager Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils recently crashed to a 3-0 defeat against bitter rivals Liverpool and the Dutch manager is under immense pressure. He has been backed significantly in the transfer market and Manchester United would have expected to win major trophies under him.

Erik ten Hag’s major signings at Manchester United ✍️ pic.twitter.com/mNtqFF65OI — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 1, 2024

Things are clearly not going to plan for the Dutchman and a report from Fichajes claims that Manchester United are now considering a move for the former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel.

The German manager has proven himself in English football in the past with the Blues and he helped them win the UEFA Champions League trophy. The 51-year-old could prove to be an interesting acquisition for Manchester United and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for him in the coming weeks.

It would be quite surprising if Manchester United decided to part ways with Ten Hag right away. With just three games into the Premier League campaign, the Red Devils will probably have to be more patient with the Dutch manager and let him get the season back on track.

There is no doubt that Manchester United have quality players at their disposal and they should be performing better. It will be interesting to see if Ten Hag can turn things around at Old Trafford.

Man United need to perform better

Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they are expected to compete with the European elite on a regular basis. However, they are clearly not ready to compete with the likes of Arsenal or Manchester City right now. It will be interesting to see if they can get back into the UEFA Champions League and push for domestic trophies this season.

They managed to win the FA Cup last season and that helped Ten Hag hold onto his job. However, he will need to deliver now if he wants to stay at Manchester United. Meanwhile, Tuchel is currently out of a job and he could be attracted to the idea of managing a top club like Manchester United. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.