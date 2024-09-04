Manchester United complete signing of free agent

According to The Mirror, Manchester United have completed the signing of 21-year-old goalkeeper Hubert Graczyk, who was released by Arsenal earlier this summer.
The Polish keeper will join United’s under-21 squad, with hopes of progressing to the first team in the future.
Graczyk expressed his excitement about the move on Instagram, stating: “Buzzing to have signed for this massive club, let’s get to work.”
The young goalkeeper, a product of Arsenal’s academy, has represented the Gunners at various youth levels, including the U18s and U21s. However, he did not make a first-team appearance for Arsenal.
Arsenal’s goalkeeper exodus
Graczyk’s departure is part of a broader trend at Arsenal, where several young goalkeepers have left the club this summer.
Alongside Aaron Ramsdale’s move to Southampton, six young goalkeepers have found new clubs:
- Ovie Ejeheri – moved to Midtjylland
- Arthur Okonkwo – transferred to Wrexham
- Noah Cooper – joined Stoke City
- James Hillson – signed with Southend
- Owen Asemota – transferred to Aston Villa
With these moves, Arsenal have significantly reshuffled their goalkeeper setup, and Manchester United will hope Graczyk’s potential will shine through as he begins his new chapter.