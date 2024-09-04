Manchester United offered chance to sign midfielder boasting 27 goals and 22 assists for free

Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs that have been offered the opportunity to sign Turkish midfielder Yusuf Yazici.

According to HITC, the 27-year-old has been made available to several Premier League clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United.

The report highlights that any potential move for Yazici to Manchester United may be contingent on the club first offloading Christian Eriksen.

However, Eriksen is not inclined to leave the club at this time, which could complicate United’s ability to sign the Turkish star if they wished to.

Yazici’s impressive record at Trabzonspor and Lille

Yazici joined Lille from Turkish side Trabzonspor in 2018 and quickly became a fan favorite due to his performances.

During his time at Lille, he made 135 appearances, scoring 29 goals and providing 15 assists across all competitions.

Before his stint in France, Yazici was also impressive at Trabzonspor, where he scored 27 goals and assisted 22 in 120 games.

Despite his notable record, Yazici has struggled to secure a new club since leaving Lille, even though he is available on a free transfer. His high wage demands, reportedly around £100,000-a-week, could be one of the reasons.

Manchester United’s struggles continue

Manchester United have endured yet another difficult start to the season despite significant spending in the transfer window.

They narrowly won their opener against Fulham with a late goal from new signing Joshua Zirkzee but followed it up with a 2-1 loss to Brighton and a 3-0 defeat at home to Liverpool.