Naby Keita ‘in talks’ to join Turkish club after failing to agree terms with Sunderland

Naby Keita is reportedly closing in on a move to Istanbul Basaksehir.

That’s according to the Guardian’s Ed Aarons, who claims the former Liverpool midfielder is set to leave Werder Bremen in favour of a move to Turkey.

Understand that Naby Keita is in talks with Istanbul Basaksehir over a potential move from Werder Bremen. The former Liverpool midfielder also had interest from Sunderland but couldn’t agree terms — Ed Aarons (@ed_aarons) September 3, 2024

The African left Anfield when his contract expired last summer and joined Bremen on a free transfer.

He has made just five appearances since his move to the Bundesliga though, and now appears destined for his third club in just over 12 months.

Interestingly, emerging as a surprise transfer target for Championship side Sunderland, Keita almost moved to the Stadium of Light. The Black Cats failed to reach an agreement with the player though.