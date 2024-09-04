Naby Keita ‘in talks’ to join Turkish club after failing to agree terms with Sunderland

Posted by

Naby Keita is reportedly closing in on a move to Istanbul Basaksehir.

That’s according to the Guardian’s Ed Aarons, who claims the former Liverpool midfielder is set to leave Werder Bremen in favour of a move to Turkey.

The African left Anfield when his contract expired last summer and joined Bremen on a free transfer.

He has made just five appearances since his move to the Bundesliga though, and now appears destined for his third club in just over 12 months.

More Stories / Latest News
Expert panel spot crucial errors from unlikely figure during Man United vs. Liverpool
Ten Hag’s trophies “not important”, says Man Utd legend who expects he’ll be “gone by Christmas”
Turkish club working to sign £200k-per week Man United attacker on loan

Interestingly, emerging as a surprise transfer target for Championship side Sunderland, Keita almost moved to the Stadium of Light. The Black Cats failed to reach an agreement with the player though.

More Stories Naby Keita

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.