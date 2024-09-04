Newcastle sporting Director Paul Mitchell has opened up on the club’s failed pursuit of Marc Guehi and admitted in future their focus in the transfer market wouldn’t be so “narrow.”

The Magpies had a frustrating summer and were unable to make what would be described as a marquee signing. despite making it clear Crystal Palace star Guehi was their main target.

Eddie Howe’s side tried all summer to agree a deal with the Eagles but were unable to after having four bids rejected.

Mitchell opens up on failed Guehi pursuit

Newcastle fans were understandably frustrated that the club were unable to complete a deal for Guehi, and with how public the whole sage was it doesn’t reflect particularly well on the Magpies.

Inews reported that Newcastle’s final bid for Guehi actually went in a couple of weeks before deadline day but conversations continued towards the end of the window, with the Magpies determined not to pay over the odds.

Mitchell is new in the job having replaced Dan Ashworth who left for Manchester United and whilst he didn’t directly name Guehi he spoke on how Newcastle can’t just keep spending.

“As custodians of this club we can’t just keep spending, spending because at some point that won’t enable the club to facilitate its goals and I don’t think any Newcastle fan wants to see this club in a place where other clubs were last season with docked points, with financial penalties because that can really affect our growth,” he said.

Mitchell also opened up how there has to be a point where you accept you aren’t going to over pay and move on to other targets.

“Is there a point of value for every single player and did maybe this football club need to draw a line in the sand of ‘we’re not going to overpay?’,” he added.

“Probably looking at the players we have signed, and we’ve signed some really good players, could we say that some of those players potentially cost more money than they should have done in the market at that current context? You probably could have that argument and discussion.

“For this club to come out and say actually, we really liked this player and thought he could bring benefit to this squad but it is at any cost? Is it at financial risk to the organisation and our growth and our plan? I don’t think we should do that.”

The sporting director also revealed Newcastle wouldn’t be so narrow minded when when it comes to future windows.

“You can be on multiple deals at any one time, the focus doesn’t have to be that narrow,” he said.