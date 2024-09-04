Newcastle man could be excluded from the final 25-man Premier League squad

Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden faces the possibility of being omitted from the club’s 25-man Premier League squad for the second consecutive season.

The deadline for squad submission is set for 15 September, just after Newcastle’s international break and their away fixture against Wolves.

According to the Shields Gazette, Hayden’s future at Newcastle remains in question following a failed transfer attempt during the summer window.

Recent history and injury struggles

Hayden, who joined Newcastle in July 2016, has not featured for the Magpies since December 2021 due to a prolonged injury.

In his earlier years at the club, he played a key role in Newcastle’s 2016-17 Championship-winning season and was a regular under managers Rafael Benítez and Steve Bruce.

However, a severe injury led to his exclusion from the squad for the latter half of the 2021-22 season, and he has struggled to regain his place since then.

Loan spells and squad position

His circumstances have led to loan spells at Norwich City, Standard Liège, and Queens Park Rangers, but without securing a permanent transfer, he may once again find himself omitted from the Magpies’ Premier League squad.

As manager Eddie Howe finalises his squad selections, Hayden’s potential exclusion would further indicate that his long-term future may be away from St. James’ Park.