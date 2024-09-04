Newcastle sporting director Paul Mitchell personally keen on securing £70m target in January

Newcastle failed in their efforts to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi this summer.

They were strongly linked with the Englishman and tried to sign him all summer, seeing 4 bids getting rejected by the Eagles, their fourth being worth £65m, which fell short of Palace’s £70m valuation of the player.

It was reported that the Magpies will return with another bid for Guehi but in the end, the window closed with the clubs failing to reach an agreement on the fee.

However, as per the latest from The Telegraph, Newcastle have not given up on signing him and will ‘almost certain’ return with fresh efforts in the January transfer window.

The report claims that new sporting director Paul Mitchell is personally keen on signing the player and that there will be money to splash in the new year for the Magpies.

Crystal Palace chairman’s latest comments a boost for Newcastle

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has admitted that he will be proud of selling his star players to top clubs like Newcastle.

Speaking to the Sky Sports, he said: