Chelsea target has already given green light for clause that could trigger January transfer

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen may have just joined Galatasaray on loan, but he’s agreed a break clause for specific clubs that could mean a January transfer to Chelsea is still possible, according to Simon Phillips.

The Nigeria international was a top target for the Blues during the summer, with Fabrizio Romano also reporting today in his Daily Briefing column about the west London giants trying right until the end to bring the player to Stamford Bridge.

Osimhen is one of the top strikers in Europe on his day, and without any disrespect to a big club like Galatasaray, he’s surely too good to be spending his peak years playing in the Turkish league.

Chelsea would do well to bring in a top centre-forward like Osimhen if possible, and it seems the 25-year-old is clearly still keen to play for them as well at some point, according to Phillips.

If it’s true that this Osimhen to Chelsea clause is there for January, it could be that this will once again be one of the big stories to watch when the transfer window re-opens in the middle of the season.

Osimhen transfer: Chelsea clause in place, claims Phillips

Discussing his information on Osimhen, Phillips said: “SPTC sources have confirmed that right now, Chelsea are still considering a big move for Osimhen in January. The club have not walked away from him and have communicated to both Napoli and Osimhen that they are going to re-convene for a January move soon.

“It is also true that there is a January break clause in his season long loan contract at Galatasaray that can only be triggered by certain clubs that Osimhen has chosen, and one IS Chelsea. We will have to see if there is any serious competition for him in January too, as that could present an issue.

“Chelsea will now have internal discussions about a new striker in January and sources are not ruling out a pre-deal to sign one (although we’re not sure if that’s allowed with Osimhen, at least officially).

“There’s no guarantee that our new striker pursuit will be Osimhen yet, but he is certainly still very much on our radar and in our plans. Remember, he has been the owners ‘dream signing’ since they arrived at the club, so we aren’t about to give up now.”