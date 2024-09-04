“Something’s gone wrong internally” – Ex-Premier League agent explains Chelsea transfer debacle

Chelsea experienced yet another busy transfer this summer, with deals being done by the club right up until the end of deadline day or, in the case of Victor Osimhen, not concluded.

The madness that seems to wash over the Stamford Bridge outfit as soon as there’s the opportunity to buy or sell has had many football watchers scratching their heads.

Former Premier League agent, Jon Smith, has even gone as far as to suggest that something is wrong internally at the club.

Chelsea transfer debacle explained

“Chelsea are a fascinating work in progress, aren’t they?” he said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

“The Sancho/Sterling thing for instance… Sancho is probably on the same kind of money as Sterling, and I guess he’s younger…

“I’m not sure what’s happened with Sterling but obviously something’s gone wrong internally I would have thought.

“You don’t just treat a player with that talent and history the way that he was treated. So I think the move to Arsenal is good for him and it’s almost like an internal swap with Sancho.”

Frankly, there needs to be some stability at the football club now if the owners want to see the success that they crave realised under the current set-up.

Enzo Maresca is already finding out how difficult life can be working at the West London club, as Chelsea scraped past minnows Servette in the Europa Conference League, and have only impressed in their Premier League rout of Wolves.

The Italian needs to succeed where Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Frank Lampard and Mauricio Pochettino all failed.

In a sense, they were never really given time to succeed by the owners, and that’s absolutely what Maresca needs now if the club want a solid foundation moving forward.

As for Raheem Sterling, no wonder he seems happier than he has for a long time.