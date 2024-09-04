Carlo Ancelotti plotting surprise position change for €130 million Real Madrid target

Despite having one of the most exciting squads in the world, Real Madrid’s attention has already turned to next year’s summer transfer window.

Signing three forwards this summer, Los Blancos turned Joselu’s loan permanent, welcomed Brazilian sensation Endrick and landed Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.

Joining Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, Madrid’s latest arrivals ensure the La Liga giants are well-stocked in the attacking department.

Consequently, with Luka Modric in his last season and Toni Kroos retiring after Germany’s exit from the EUROs earlier in the summer, Carlo Ancelotti is in the process of rebuilding his midfield.

Real Madrid eyeing blockbuster Florian Wirtz transfer

Although Ancelotti has Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga at his disposal, according to a recent report from Fichajes, the Italian wants to add Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz to his options.

The 21-year-old has been one of Europe’s standout performers in recent seasons. Playing an integral part in Leverkusen’s unbeaten Bundesliga win last term, Germany’s Wirtz has seen his stock rise, and with three years still left on his contract, Xabi Alonso is in no danger of losing his star man any time soon.

The lure of the Santiago Bernabeu is often too much for players to resist though, so Leverkusen will be expecting their number 10’s head to be turned should Madrid up their interest.

Change of role

Consequently, in line with his profile, potential, contract length and age, Leverkusen have put a huge price tag on their playmaker’s head — set to demand £110 million (€130 million) for the 21-year-old, the German champions will look to extract maximum value from their prize asset.

And most interestingly, although Wirtz has predominantly played as an attacking midfielder in Alonso’s system, Ancelotti has a different plan for him at Madrid.

Should the 65-year-old land his top midfield target next year, he will deploy him in a deeper role and offer him the chance to be Kroos’ long-term replacement — an exciting prospect for a player with so many all round attributes.

Bayern Munich also hold a long-standing interest in Wirtz so a two-way battle between two of Europe’s biggest clubs could be on the cards next year.