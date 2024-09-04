Arsenal fans will love what Riccardo Calafiori was seen doing on the bench against Brighton

Riccardo Calafiori, Arsenal’s summer signing, is already loving life at the Emirates.

The 22-year-old Italian defender, who joined the Gunners in July on a five-year contract for £42 million, seems to have swiftly adjusted to life in North London.

Originally a left-back, Calafiori has transitioned into a central defensive role, highlighting his versatility on the field.

Following an impressive showing for Italy at Euro 2024, Calafiori garnered interest from several top clubs but ultimately chose to sign with Arsenal.

Since joining Arsenal, he has made two appearances in the Premier League, coming off the bench during their 2-0 win over Aston Villa and their recent 1-1 draw with Brighton.

Calafiori’s enthusiasm for the club was on full display as he was seen passionately singing “North London Forever,” a gesture that has already won over Arsenal fans.

The Italian defender appears to be settling in well, and supporters are excited to see how he will contribute to the team in the coming seasons.

