Spurs have a history of working with leading sports representatives CAA Base, and after another one of their players recently decided to join the agency, the Londoners’ relationship could get even stronger.

CAA Base already look after several key figures at Spurs including Son Heung-min and James Maddison, as well as manager Ange Postecoglou.

And the agency have recently welcomed another key figure to their ever-growing list of clients.

Richarlison latest Spurs star to join CAA Base

Wide-attacker Richarlison has been unveiled as CAA Base’s newest acquisition after a post appeared on social media showing the Brazilian signing a contract.

The South American’s recent decision to change agencies could be a sign he is planning his future.

The 27-year-old was strongly linked with leaving Spurs during the summer with a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia mooted as one possible destination.

The Spurs winger, who earns £90,000-per week, shut down rumours he would be joining the Pro League by posting a photo of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on his Instragram with the caption: “I am home.”

However, with Richarlison’s playing time reduced following the arrival of Wilson Odobert from Burnley in the summer, fans will still be wondering if the Brazilian features in Postecoglou’s long-term plans.