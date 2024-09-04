Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has now raised question marks over James Maddison’s performances for Tottenham Hotspur.

The Premier League legend believes that the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has not been able to assert his quality away from home. Keane has urged Maddison to show some personality and deal with his setbacks better.

“I have still got my question marks over Maddison, particularly, away from home,” said Keane on Sky Sports Football (01/09/24 at 1:00 pm). “There are always question marks over him. He has had a couple of disappointments in the last few months with England. But if you give him time and space. If Son is making runs in behind – that’s up to Spurs to get some decent possession and use his intelligence. “All he needs is one or two opportunities to get on it – I still think there is more to come from Maddison. That’s where he needs to show his personality. He has had his disappointments, every player in their careers will have setbacks. It’s how he deals with it. The next few months are going to be big for him.”

There is no doubt that Maddison has been a quality signing for Tottenham and he has already established himself as a key player for the club.

The north London club will hope that he can perform at a high level consistently and help them push for trophies.

James Maddison needs to step up

Spurs will take on Arsenal after the international break and the England midfielder will certainly look to make his mark in the north London derby.

The midfielder needs to add more consistency to his game. He started his Tottenham career on a high but his form dipped after an injury. It also resulted in his exclusion from the England squad. Keane believes that he will have to get over these problems in order to truly fulfil his potential.

The England international midfielder is the chief creator for Tottenham and they need him to be at his best throughout the season, if they are serious about winning trophies. Tottenham will rely on him to deliver in the big games and help them secure Champions League qualification as well.