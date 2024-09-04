38-year-old has four weeks to avoid becoming first Premier League manager to be sacked

Russell Martin is fighting for his job at Southampton.

The 38-year-old took charge of the Saints 14 months ago and oversaw the side’s impressive promotion back to the Premier League last season.

However, despite being just three games into the new season, according to a recent report from Football Insider, the former Swansea and MK Dons boss has just four weeks to turn results around.

Russell Martin could become first Premier League to be sacked

The Saints have lost all their opening three matches, including an opening day 1-0 defeat against 10-man Newcastle United. Consequently, Martin’s side, who have scored just one goal, sit 19th in the table separated only by goal difference from rock-bottom Everton.

Russell Martin is under huge pressure at Southampton.

The club’s hierarchy understandably want their manager to tighten things up, but Martin will not compromise on his approach to management and style of play. This could, of course, lead to further friction between him and the Saints’ decision-makers.

Nevertheless, with those in charge giving the 38-year-old just four more games to improve, the pressure is on the former Norwich player, who, in that time will welcome Manchester United and Southampton to St. Mary’s Stadium either side of an EFL Cup game against Everton before they side travel to face south coast rivals Bournemouth.

During his 58 matches in charge of Southampton, Martin, whose contract runs until the end of the 2025-26 season, has averaged 1.79 points per game.

  1. What a load of tosh! You should be embarrassed to write such nonsense… no sources, no quotes, just idle gossip to fill a blank page

