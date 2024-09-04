Multiple title-winner “buzzing” about Arsenal transfer opportunity

Arsenal’s new loan signing Raheem Sterling is said to be “buzzing” about the opportunity to join the Gunners this season, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Sterling ended up being something of a surprise late signing for Arsenal this summer, joining on loan from Chelsea on Deadline Day, but it looks like it could be smart business by Mikel Arteta’s side, even if the 29-year-old had found himself out of the first-team picture at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca had made it clear that he didn’t want Sterling due to him not being his preferred style of winger, while it’s also fair to say that this rather bloated Blues squad also has so many other options in that position, such as new signings Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho.

Sterling didn’t want to leave London and move abroad, so he’s very happy to have had the chance to join Arsenal, according to Romano as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column.

Sterling transfer: Arsenal new-boy “buzzing” with move

Discussing Sterling’s mood after a difficult end to his time at Chelsea, Romano said: “He’s very happy to join Arsenal. Happy about the project, the manager, staying in London as he didn’t want to move to Middle East or this kind of solutions. So, I’m told he’s buzzing for this opportunity to join Arsenal.”

While some fans might be concerned about the England international being past his peak years, he at least provides a very experienced rotation option for Arteta this season, having won four Premier League titles during his Manchester City days.

With AFC once again looking to challenge City for the title this year, they could benefit hugely from having someone in their squad who’s been there and done that, including a couple of times when Arteta was part of Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff at the Etihad Stadium.