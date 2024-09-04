Guehi boost? Crystal Palace chief admits he wants to sell to ‘clubs like Newcastle’

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has revealed he actively wants to sell players to clubs of the stature of Newcastle United.

The Magpies spent most of the summer chasing Palace and England centre-back Marc Guehi, but were ultimately thwarted and unable to agree on a fee.

However, Palace did agree to other high-profile sales, most notably allowing French playmaker Michael Olise to make a big move to German giants Bayern Munich.

Crystal Palace want to sell to ‘clubs like Newcastle’

Although safe at Selhurst Park for now, Parish knows he faces an uphill battle to keep the likes of Guehi and Eberechi Eze around long-term.

In fact, the Palace chairman has openly admitted he is ‘proud’ to sell star players to bigger clubs, openly namedropping Newcastle in the process.

“We’re proud of the fact that Michael Olise’s gone to Bayern Munich,” Parish told Sky Sports News. “We want to be selling to the top clubs, or to clubs like Newcastle who’ve got great aspirations and have recently been in the Champions League.

“So we have to manage all of those things. We won’t get really great young talent to come to us if they think they’re going to be stuck.”

He added: “We want to be playing in the Champions League. The reality is we don’t right now. That’s what players want to achieve in their career and we respect that and we respect the fact that sometimes we’re going to be a pathway to that.”