Tim Steidten’s specific warning for new West Ham signing

It was a fantastic transfer window if you were a West Ham United supporter, as technical director, Tim Steidten, managed to get deals for nine new players over the line.

It’s since emerged that he handed a warning to one of them before he’d even touched down in East London.

Now that David Moyes has departed and been replaced by Julen Lopetegui, the Hammers have taken a significantly different direction in terms of personnel.

Steidten has been the driving force, with Lopetegui’s brand of football far more conducive to success that Moyes’ safety first approach.

If the German can replicate the success he helped enable at Bayer Leverkusen at the London Stadium, West Ham fans are in for a treat.

Crysencio Summerville’s pace and trickery on the wing will need to be one of the features of play for Lopetegui’s side in the 2024/25 campaign, and it’s the young Dutchman who was quickly made aware of the standards expected by Steidten.

“It was Summerville’s exchange with Steidten that proved critical,” The Athletic (subscription required) reported.

“Having travelled to Amsterdam on a private jet, Steidten challenged Summerville to become a success like Mohammed Kudus and Edson Alvarez on the flight back to London.

“He outlined why being average would not be good enough and the need for the forward to develop into a top-tier signing.“