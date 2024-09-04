Tottenham part of very modern transfer that could be the blueprint for clubs in future

The way of modern football these days ensures that some transfer deals are incredibly difficult to execute, though Tottenham may have hit upon a solution that could be a blueprint for clubs to follow in future.

The North Londoners had a quiet window by comparison to some of their Premier League contemporaries, though Ange Postecoglou will surely be delighted by the captures of Archie Gray, Dominic Solanke, Lucas Bergvall et al.

Tottenham peer into the future with transfer deal

It’s clear that the club need to have one eye on the future as well as the present, and that might explain why they’ve managed to negotiate a future option on Real Betis’ Johnny Cardoso.

This particular arrangement was made whilst negotiating to take Gio Lo Celso to the La Liga outfit.

According to The Telegraph (subscription required), the Lilywhites managed to get agreement with the Spanish giants to have a two-week window next summer where they would have preference to be able to sign Cardoso for an agreed price; £21m/€25m.

If they decide not to take up that option, he will be available for any other clubs that might be interested, though the price may be somewhat higher.

Furthermore, the report states that the agent in the deal has agreed to take a 10th of his normal commission in order to facilitate the matter.

Clearly, the way that the deal has been constructed isn’t as straightforward as what might be considered normal, though if the end result is the same – a deal is made – then the way that it’s arrived at shouldn’t necessarily be a bone of contention.

This particular deal also gives Spurs a window of 12 months to monitor Cardoso’s form and decide whether he is, in fact, a player who they wish to recruit this time next year.

A thoroughly modern way of doing things indeed.