David Sullivan and Mark Noble played a key role in keeping one talented player at West Ham United this summer, according to reports.

The Hammers were one of the Premier League’s busiest clubs this summer as they heavily backed new manager Julen Lopetegui in the market.

While the likes of Flynn Downes, Said Benrahma and Thilo Kehrer were sold for substantial fees, West Ham spent big on Max Kilman, Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug and a host of other players.

However, one key piece of business that could pay dividends in the future is tying young midfielder Lewis Orford down to a new contract.

According to The Athletic (via Hammers.News), Orford was being offered to Aston Villa as part of an attempt by West Ham to sign Colombian striker Jhon Duran.

Of course, that push failed and just days later, Orford put pen to paper on a new five-year deal at the London Stadium.

The Athletic have revealed that Sullivan and Noble played key roles in making sure Orford stayed at the club, with it quickly becoming a priority to secure a new contract once the Duran deal had failed.

Who is Lewis Orford?

A central midfielder who can play in both attacking and defensive roles, Orford is yet to make his senior West Ham debut.

However, the 18-year-old — who is capped 11 times for England across various youth levels so far — has been included in several Premier League, Europa League and Conference League matchday squads.

Orford also trained with the first team during their pre-season tour of the United States, while his record of 19 goals and 29 assists in 91 appearances for West Ham’s U18 and U21 teams combined suggests he does, indeed, have a very bright future ahead of him.