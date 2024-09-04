Liverpool transfer target breaks silence on failed Anfield transfer

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has finally spoken out on his failed transfer to Liverpool this summer, making it clear that he wasn’t under any pressure over his decision on the potential move.

The Spain international has shone during his time in La Liga and with his performances for his country, and it’s easy to imagine him moving to an elite club at some point in his career and enjoying plenty of success.

However, Zubimendi turned down an offer from Liverpool for personal reasons, and he’s now been quoted by Fabrizio Romano as insisting he was never put under any pressure from anyone else when he was deciding his future this summer…

??? Martin Zubimendi on decision to reject Liverpool move: “I didn’t have any pressure from my close circle”. “My friends are clear that whatever I decide, it will be the best. There is no pressure at all”, told Marca. pic.twitter.com/3YSkkNgwMV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 4, 2024

Zubimendi looks like he could have been a good fit for Liverpool, though in fairness Arne Slot has got off to a good start this season anyway.

It will be interesting to see if LFC revisit their interest in the 25-year-old in the future at any point, but for now it seems clear he was just happy to stay with his hometown club for a while longer.

It’s a blow for Liverpool, but they already invested significant money in new midfielders last year when Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo all joined.

In truth, it’s possibly wise for the Reds to give those new additions another full season together before deciding whether or not to make further changes in such an important area of the pitch.

Zubimendi would have been another new player adapting to a new club and new teammates, so it might even have slowed down the work Slot has done so far this term.

The Dutch tactician replaced the legendary Jurgen Klopp this summer and has made a hugely impressive start with three wins out of three in the Premier League, including a comfortable 3-0 win away to rivals Manchester United last weekend.