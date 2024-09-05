Anthony Martial contacted by surprise club as he waits for move after Man United exit

Former Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial is still looking for a new club after leaving the Red Devils this summer.

The Frenchman left Man United after a nine-year spell at the club, in which he failed to achieve the heights expected from him.

The former Monaco attacker joined the Premier League giants in 2015 and his career at Old Trafford was off to a perfect start when he scored on his debut against rivals Liverpool.

However, injuries and his inconsistent form over the years resulted in Man United not offering him a new contract this summer and he left for a new chapter in his career.

That chapter has still not started as Martial is currently a free agent, looking for his next move.

However, that could change soon, as transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that the French attacker has been contacted by Brazilian club Flamengo.

They are looking to replace Pedro who has suffered an ACL injury, as reported by Romano.

He wrote on his X account:

“EXCL: Flamengo make contact with former Man United striker Anthony Martial among main options to replace Pedro.

“Following Pedro’s ACL injury, Martial has been approached while he’s considering several options for his future.”

Martial has talent and he had shown flashes of that during his time at Old Trafford but he lacked consistency to become a world class attacker.

The Red Devils have now moved on with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee as their two attackers.

Flamengo has provided the attacker an opportunity to join them and with their current attacker Pedro injured, Martial will be given playing time at the club.

The striker has still not made a decision over his future and at the moment, he is considering several options.

The 28-year-old has still a long way to go in his career and if he can regain his form that he showed in the 2019-20 season for Man United, when he scored 17 Premier League goals, he can get back to playing at the highest level.