Fabrizio Romano delivers update on the future of 24-year-old Man United ace amid exit links

Manchester United winger Antony has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

The 24-year-old has been quite underwhelming since the move to Manchester United and he has not been able to live up to the expectations at Old Trafford. Naturally, there have been rumours of a potential exit and Fenerbahce were rumoured to be a potential destination.

However, Fabrizio Romano has now rubbished such reports, stating that there is no truth to those links and that the player is fully committed to the Manchester United project. Sources close to the player have also confirmed that he has no desire to move this summer.

The 24-year-old will look to get his career back on track at Old Trafford and it remains to be seen whether he can regain his form and confidence. He was a key player for Ajax prior to the move to the Premier League, and he will look to get back to that level once again.

Manchester United need a top-class winger who will add goals and creativity to the side. The Brazilian will be hoping to deliver consistently this season. There is no doubt that he has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in English football, and it remains to be seen whether he can regain his sharpness.

Man United cannot afford to let Antony leave

Meanwhile, Manchester United have sanctioned the departure of Jadon Sancho, and they will not want to weaken their attacking unit any further. Letting Antony depart would leave them short in the wide areas.

Manchester United will need adequate depth and quality in the side if they want to challenge for major trophies this season. They will be hoping to get into the UEFA Champions League and push for domestic trophies as well.