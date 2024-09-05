Two reasons Manchester United misfit didn’t end up making transfer to interested La Liga club

Manchester United winger Antony reportedly turned down a move to Real Betis late on in the summer transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the Italian journalist explained that there is nothing happening with Antony at the moment despite links with Turkish club Fenerbahce, and that the strongest interest to speak of came from Real Betis towards the end of the summer.

The La Liga club asked about Antony, but it seems the Brazil international was not convinced by the potential move, while Man Utd were also not keen to lose another wide attacking player after agreeing to let Jadon Sancho go to Chelsea.

See below for more details from Romano as he discussed the latest on Antony’s future, playing down the links with former Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahce…

Antony may now have a role to play in Erik ten Hag’s side in the season ahead, even if he’s mostly struggled so far to make a positive impact at Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old looked an exciting talent during his Ajax days, and perhaps it’s not too late for him to turn things around for himself in English football, even if the signs aren’t exactly positive.

MUFC will need to work out a way to get the best out of him for now, but if they can’t do that, then this story surely isn’t over, and one imagines we’ll see speculation about his situation again in January and next summer.