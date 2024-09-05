Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman was linked with a move away from the German club during the summer transfer window.

According to Fichajes, the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur were all keen on signing the player and they made attempts to sign the French international.

However, a deal for the 28-year-old did not materialise and he ended up staying at the German club. Coman has fallen down the pecking order at Bayern Munich and he needed to leave the club in order to play regularly. It will be interesting to see if he can hold down a regular starting spot at the club this season. He will have another opportunity to leave the club in January and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The report states that the player’s representatives held talks with the directors of Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham. However, the English clubs never really followed up on their interest with an official proposal. All four clubs are well stocked in the wide areas and it is no surprise that they ended their pursuit of the French international.

Kingsley Coman needs regular game time

While there is no doubt that could be a quality player for most Premier League clubs, the aforementioned clubs would not have been able to provide him with regular gametime.

It will be interesting to see where the 28-year-old winger ends up. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and he should look to join a club that is prepared to provide him with gametime assurances.

The 28-year-old has proven himself at the highest level and he has won several major trophies throughout his career. Apart from his qualities as a footballer, his winning experience could prove to be an invaluable addition to the dressing room.