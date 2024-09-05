Norway manager Stale Solbakken says Arsenal star Martin Odegaard has joined up with the national team carrying an injury.

Odegaard was withdrawn in the 74th minute of the Gunners’ 1-1 draw at home to Brighton on Saturday, seemingly carrying a knock.

The 25-year-old has still linked up with Norway for their UEFA Nations League B fixtures against Kazakhstan and Austria, but his availability for those matches is now in doubt.

“I think it’s another bang,” Solbakken responded when asked by reporters if Odegaard was carrying an injury from the weekend’s Premier League match. “I was about to say, I think it is something other than the bang, so to speak.”

Odegaard in doubt for crucial Arsenal fixtures

Perhaps more worrying for Arsenal fans is Odegaard’s status following the international break.

The Gunners have taken seven points from three Premier League games so far, trailing leaders Manchester City and Liverpool by two points.

But even at this early stage, Arsenal must be ready for one of their most critical and hectic runs of the season straight after the international break.

Arsenal return to action away at arch-rivals Tottenham on Sunday, 15th September, with that fixture followed by a trip to Atalanta in the Champions League.

It doesn’t get any easier from there as Arsenal are once again away, this time to title rivals Manchester City, while that game is followed just days later by a clash against Bolton Wanderers in the EFL Cup.