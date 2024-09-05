Arsenal turned down multiple offers for 24-year-old in summer

Despite not being a regular starter for Mikel Arteta, Arsenal reportedly turned down several offers for one of their defenders during the summer transfer window.

The English window closed last Friday and after failing to reach an agreement with a club, defender Jakub Kiwior remained an Arsenal player.

The Poland international wasn’t short of admirers though. According to a report from Fichajes, the 24-year-old was wanted by as many as four Serie A clubs.

Quartet of Italian clubs tried to sign Arsenal defender

Bologna, Inter Milan, Fiorentina and Napoli approached the Gunners this summer but all were turned away.

Kiwior has started just 11 Premier League games since the start of last season but remains appreciated by Arteta. The defender is also one of the side’s most versatile players. Like Ben White, Kiwior can play at centre-back and full-back.

Although the Anderlecht academy graduate is below Oleksandr Zinchenko and now Riccardo Calafiori in the pecking order, it is apparent Arteta still views him as an important member of his squad, and with teams forced to play more fixtures than ever, Kiwior will almost certainly be called upon throughout the season.