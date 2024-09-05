Arsenal goalkeeper Neto has recalled a moment playing against the Gunners that made him want to ‘get into a hole and not get out’.

The veteran goalkeeper signed for the 13-time English champions from Bournemouth this summer and will now provide backup to No.1 David Raya following the sale of Aaron Ramsdale to Southampton.

Neto grew up watching Arsenal as a youngster in Brazil and, speaking to the club’s official website, revealed the likes of Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Edu and Gilberto Silva were among his idols.

However, Neto hasn’t enjoyed playing against Arsenal in the past, losing all four meetings with the Gunners for Valencia and Bournemouth, combined.

Neto recalls painful Arsenal memory

It was a Premier League clash while playing for the Cherries in March 2023 that hurt the most.

Bournemouth took the lead inside the first minute through Philip Billing, while Marcos Senesi made it 2-0 just before the hour-mark.

However, Arsenal hit back with 62nd and 70th-minute strikers from Thomas Partey and Ben White, respectively.

It looked like both sides would have to settle for a point until Arsenal substitute Reiss Nelson fired home a winning goal in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time.

While the Emirates was sent into chaos, Neto wanted nothing more than to hide away from the club he grew up loving.

“I remember that day – my family came to watch the game, my two kids and my wife – and we played very well against Arsenal, they were in first place in the table as well,” Neto recalled. “I remember when I finished the game, I came home and we were struggling in the table and I just thought to myself that I wanted to get into a hole and not get out, because we had the opportunity [to win] and then it was gone.

“It was a really nice game, and now to be on this side, to be able to enjoy and try to give some important achievements to this club, it’s amazing.

“To all the supporters of Arsenal, I’d just like to say I’m one more fan here. My dream has come true, I’m really happy and depend on me, I’ll give more than 100% to give everything for Arsenal.”