The English transfer window may be closed, but Aston Villa’s business might not be done yet.

Villa were extremely busy during the summer market, with Moussa Diaby and Douglas Luiz sold for big fees, while the likes of Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen, Ross Barkley and Jaden Philogene came the other way.

Unai Emery has done an excellent job with the Midlands club so far and guided them to fourth place last season, meaning they can look forward to a Champions League campaign.

Aston Villa contacted by Yazici agent

According to a report from HITC, Aston Villa are among the clubs to have been contacted by the agent of Yusuf Yazici.

The 27-year-old is without a club after leaving Lille as a free agent during the summer and his representatives are working hard on finding him a new home.

HITC states that alongside Villa, fellow Premier League outfits Manchester United, Newcastle United, Wolves, Southampton, Fulham, West Ham and Tottenham have all spoken with Yazici’s agent.

However, Turkish side Galatasaray are the current favourites for his signature in a move that would see the 45-time international return to his homeland.

Yazici — who featured twice at Euro 2024 this summer — last played in Turkey on loan from Lille back at boyhood club Trabzonspor during the 2022/23 season.

Most recently, the forward notched 12 goals and four assists in 42 appearances across all competitions for Lille last season.

Yazici also helped Lille win the 2020/21 Ligue 1 title — the last won by a team other than Paris Saint-Germain.