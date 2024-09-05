Attacker posts goodbye message to Chelsea as he completes Liverpool move

Liverpool may have been quiet in the summer transfer window but they completed a crucial signing from their Premier League rivals.

The Merseyside club have signed 16-year-old Chelsea forward Rio Ngumoha to strengthen their youth team.

The young attacker left Stamford Bridge to join Liverpool this summer and he has now posted a message for the Blues on his Instagram account.

He wrote:

“Thankyou for everything Chelsea academy ⚽️💙”

The young winger will join Liverpool’s U18 sides after being tracked by the Liverpool scouts for a long time.

Ngumoha was named the player of the tournament when Chelsea’s U16 side won the national championship.

His performances were impressive for the Blues and that caught the attention of Liverpool.

At the beginning of the year, the player was promoted to the club’s U21 side.

The Blues are not happy with how they have lost the talented young player to their Premier League rivals.

Ngumoha rejected Chelsea’s scholarship offer to make a move to Anfield and the Blues will now be entitled to a compensation fee from the Merseyside club.

Liverpool are better at promoting young players than Chelsea

The Reds have a track record of promoting young players to their first team setup and that is something that played a huge part in the decision making of the player.

The Carabao Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool is a great example of how the Reds have decided to give proper chances to their young players, unlike the Blues.

Jurgen Klopp’s side was largely made up of young players in that final and managed to beat a strong Chelsea side, showing the club’s commitment to promote young talent from their youth ranks.

It is not a good sign for Chelsea and their youngsters that they have to seek a move away from the club to have any chance of making it to the club’s senior side.