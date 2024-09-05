Roy Keane surprisingly defends out-of-form Manchester United star

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has somewhat surprisingly defended Casemiro despite his clear and obvious struggles in the last few months, most notably in last weekend’s big game against Liverpool.

Casemiro was at fault for the two goals Luis Diaz scored for Liverpool in the first half at Old Trafford, leading to Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag to sub the Brazilian off at the break.

Looking back to last season, Casemiro also struggled with some costly individual errors in defeats against the likes of Arsenal and Crystal Palace, but Keane clearly seems to think the former Real Madrid man will be staying at United.

That being said, Keane thinks the club may as well back the player, and he thinks there will be times when he has his uses.

Casemiro was one of the top defensive midfield players in the world during his peak years, so he won’t have lost all that talent, even if he is inevitably not quite as fit and strong as he used to be a few years ago.

Casemiro backed by Man United legend Keane

Keane hasn’t entirely given up on Casemiro having some kind of role to play, telling The Overlap: “He’ll definitely be here until January. The one thing I would say… he had a difficult first half, obviously, but he played in the Community Shield, done okay, played against Fulham, done okay.

“I wouldn’t be writing players off at that age. We’re saying 31, 32… what happens, I’ve been there, when you get to that age and he had an unbelievably poor game which he did in the first half… everyone’s quick, as if none of us had a bad game when we were twenty two.

“Maybe his role in the team if he gets back in, gets a couple of games under his belt, might be higher up the pitch.

“The first thing we always say is that he can’t get around the pitch but when you see him going forward he does have an eye for a pass and set-pieces, how many times do you see him get his head on it?

“Will Casemiro get Man United back to competing with Man City? Of course not. But the deal is done, he’s at the club.”