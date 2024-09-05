Manchester United midfielder agrees to leave club but on one condition

Casemiro has endured a disastrous start to the season but is not in a rush to quit Manchester United.

Casemiro, 32, was made available for transfer during the summer transfer window but a lack of offers meant he stayed beyond last Friday’s deadline.

And a poor first-half performance against Liverpool last Sunday which included losing possession in the build-up to Luis Diaz’s two goals saw the Brazilian hauled off at half-time.

Consequently, speculation surrounding the midfielder’s Old Trafford future has ramped up.

Casemiro not keen on Man United exit

For example, surprise reports this week have linked the 32-year-old with a late move to Turkey. The Super Lig’s window is open until the 13th of September and Casemiro has been mooted as a possible target for Galatasaray.

However, despite The Lions being able to capture Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, the United midfielder is proving a tougher target to convince.

According to a recent report from ESPN, the South American will not quit the Red Devils, where he earns a staggering £350,000-per week, unless he is informed he has no future under Erik Ten Hag.

United’s failure to communicate their desire to part ways with their number 18 will see the former Real Madrid star remain at Old Trafford until at least the end of the season when he will then have one year left on his deal.

During his two years with the Red Devils, Casemiro has directly contributed to 21 goals in 87 games in all competitions.