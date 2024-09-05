Manchester United may reportedly be stuck with Casemiro for a while longer as Fabrizio Romano says there is no plan to offload him now despite the transfer rumours linking him with Galatasaray.

The veteran Brazil international ended last season in poor form and is struggling again for Man Utd this term, particularly in an error-ridden performance in the 3-0 defeat at home to rivals Liverpool last weekend.

It would surely make sense for Erik ten Hag to stop relying on Casemiro, but a lack of depth in that area of the pitch seems to mean there’s not much to the stories about him possibly leaving, according to Romano on his YouTube channel.

See below as the journalist discussed the Casemiro situation, making it clear that the 32-year-old would probably be on his way out of Old Trafford next summer, or maybe even in January, but not now…

Casemiro was one of the top players in the world in his position during his peak years at Real Madrid, but he’s looked like a shadow of his old self in his time in the Premier League so far.

United fans will hope Casemiro can still get back to his best now as it seems they’re going to be stuck with him for a few more months at least.

Still, a recent report from Transferwatch.nl has also linked United with Adrien Rabiot, who remains a free agent, so perhaps there are options out there that the club could consider to bring in more depth in midfield.