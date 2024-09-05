Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has been linked with a move away from the club recently.

The 32-year-old was recently criticised for his error-prone performances and Turkish outfit Galatasaray are willing to provide him with an exit route. However, a report from Daily Mail claims that Casemiro is determined to stay at Old Trafford and fight for his place in the side.

Manchester United recently crashed to a 3-0 defeat against Liverpool and Casemiro was taken off at half-time. His errors during the game allowed Liverpool to score two goals and the Brazilian faced a lot of criticism on social media.

The 32-year-old has not been his best in recent months and it remains to be seen whether he can recapture his form and confidence. There is no doubt that he used to be a world-class player and he showed his quality at Real Madrid. He helped them win several major trophies during his time at the club, but the player is clearly on the decline now.

Right time for Casemiro and Man United to part ways?

Casemiro is 32 and he is unlikely to improve substantially. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United are ready to cash in on the player. They have already signed a talented young defensive midfielder in Manuel Ugarte. He is expected to be the first-choice defensive midfielder in the coming months.

Casemiro will not want to sit on the bench at Manchester United and it would make sense for him to move on. A move to Turkey could be ideal for him at this stage of his career. The lower intensity of Turkish football could be a good fit for him right now.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

He needs to play regularly in order to get back to his best and force his way into the Brazil squad as well. The player was recently left out of the World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay.