Chelsea contact European clubs regarding 27-year-old in a bid to secure late transfer

Chelsea have reportedly offered left-back Ben Chilwell to several Turkish clubs, but their efforts have so far been unsuccessful.

Chilwell, who is not part of new manager Enzo Maresca’s plans at Stamford Bridge, has been told to find a new club, with the club looking to offload him before the Turkish transfer window closes.

According to The Mirror, the Blues have approached some of Turkey’s top clubs in an attempt to secure a move for the 27-year-old, but there has been little to no advances from these sides.

While the club initially hoped to sell Chilwell on a permanent deal, they are now willing to settle for a loan move to get him off the books.

Chilwell has struggled to maintain consistent form during his time at Chelsea, despite his high-profile £45 million move from Leicester City in 2020.

Since moving to Stamford Bridge, he has made 106 appearances, scoring 9 goals and providing 12 assists. Despite some standout performances, Chilwell’s future in London looks uncertain, especially after his exclusion from Maresca’s plans.

Mourinho could take Chilwell of Chelsea’s hands

However, there could still be hope for Chilwell in Turkey, with former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho reportedly interested in securing his services.

Currently managing Fenerbahce, Mourinho is in the market for a left-back and is said to have Chilwell on his radar, alongside Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon.

According to TeamTalk, Mourinho is keen to bring Chilwell to Fenerbahce before their transfer window closes.

This interest provides a potential lifeline for both Chelsea and the player, as the Turkish giants may be one of the few clubs capable of meeting Chilwell’s salary demands and offering him regular playing time.

With only a few days left in the Turkish transfer window, the situation remains fluid, and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea can finalize a deal to send Chilwell to Fenerbahce or another Turkish side.