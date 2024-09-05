Report: Chelsea planning high profile move of world class striker in January

Chelsea were determined to sign a new striker this summer but all their moves failed in the end.

The Blues were one of the most active teams in the transfer market this summer and signed some big names like Pedro Neto, Joao Felix, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and others.

After a poor showing last season in the Premier League, they were expected to oversee a major revamp of their squad, under the leadership of new manager Enzo Maresca.

The west Londoners offloaded the likes of Raheem Sterling, Romelu Lukaku, Conor Gallagher, Armando Broja and many others.

One player that they extensively chased was Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who eventually ended up joining Turkish giants Galatasaray.

According to journalist Simon Phillips, who has reported via Substack, Chelsea are still interested in signing Osimhen next year.

Maresca’s team currently have the options of Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku and Marc Marc Guiu in attack.

The Blues wanted a big name, prolific striker to lead their attack and make them a team to be feared this season.

All their efforts were wasted in the end when Napoli, Chelsea and Osimhen failed to reach an agreement over the transfer.

Osimhen ended up joining Galatasaray on loan but his contract there has a mid-season break clause.

The Premier League club have already conveyed their intention to the Italian giants that they plan to make a move for Osimhen in January.

Chelsea can trigger a January break clause to sign Osimhen

However, Chelsea will have to work hard to seal the signing of the player and the negotiations are expected to be tough.

The Nigerian international striker is open to a move to Chelsea and despite joining Galatasaray on loan, he would be open to a move to the west Londoners if the wage package offered to him suits his demands.

Only a few clubs can trigger the January break clause in Osimhen’s contract at Galatasaray and the Blues are one of them.