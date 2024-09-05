Emmanuel Petit has said he was left ‘laughing’ at Chelsea’s business during the summer transfer window.

The Blues were among the Premier League’s busiest clubs, bringing in the likes of Pedro Neto, Joao Felix, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Jadon Sancho.

Conor Gallagher, Ian Maatsen, Raheem Sterling and Romelu Lukaku, meanwhile, were among a raft of players to leave Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s rebuilt squad has delivered a mixed start under new manager Enzo Maresca, taking four points from three Premier League games and only sealing progression in the UEFA Conference League thanks to a narrow 3-2 aggregate win over Swiss side Servette.

Emmanuel Petit reacts to Chelsea’s ‘ridiculous’ summer window

Chelsea’s summer business ran right up to the transfer deadline, with Sterling’s loan to Arsenal and Sancho’s arrival from Manchester United among the latest Premier League deals to be announced.

Ex-Chelsea midfielder Petit was just one of many left stunned at the club’s ‘ridiculous’ approach during the summer; so much so that he couldn’t help but laugh.

“To be honest with you, I’m not looking at it anymore because it’s becoming ridiculous,” Petit said in an interview with Squawka.

“The fact that you have so much money, I’m happy for you, honestly I’m happy for you. But the way you spend it, come on, we’re not in an American sport. It’s Europe. There are rules, Financial Fair Play, for example, that’s why they sign players on seven, eight, nine-year contracts just so you don’t break the rules.

“I don’t get it, honestly. I think the fans at Chelsea are lost as well. They’ve signed so many players, and they signed another one on Friday. I was laughing at it. I’m thinking, ‘okay, they’ve signed (Jadon) Sancho, fair enough. Okay. One more.

“I think soon or later they’ll have to build another stadium just to put the players that don’t play! I’m laughing but it’s a pity to watch.”