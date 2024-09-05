Chelsea confirm Conference League squad: Cole Palmer left out

Chelsea have confirmed their 23-man squad for this season’s UEFA Conference League.

The Blues could play as many as 80 games this season, so Enzo Maresca, who has 42 senior players at his disposal, has carefully selected his European squad.

The Chelsea boss has selected 23 players for their Conference League campaign including captain Reece James, who has yet to feature this season because of injury.

Chelsea confirm UEFA Conference League squad

Summer signings Filip Jorgensen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Pedro Neto, Joao Felix, Jadon Sancho, Marc Guiu and Renato Veiga have all been included.

Left-back Ben Chilwell has not made Maresca’s squad though. The 27-year-old has been told he has no place in the Italian’s plans and has been made available for transfer with a late move to Turkey rumoured to be in the pipeline.

There is also another notable absentee. Star midfielder Cole Palmer is not part of Chelsea’s 23-man European squad with the 22-year-old’s game time being managed as the Blues prepare to fight on five fronts this term.

Palmer, along with any other players who also missed out, will be eligible to be selected for Chelsea’s squad should the side reach the Conference League’s knockout rounds.