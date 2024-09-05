Exclusive: “There will need to be a conversation” – Arsenal ace’s future in the balance

The 2024/25 campaign is set to be an important one for Arsenal in more ways than one.

Serial Premier League winners, Man City, have started the season in ominous form, and the major challenge for Mikel Arteta and his side will be to overhaul Pep Guardiola’s men at the summit of the English top-flight.

The Gunners have been getting closer since Arteta’s appointment at the North London giants, but still haven’t managed to topple the Cityzens.

Conversation needed for Arsenal’s Fabio Vieira

There’s also the new format of the Champions League to contend with as well as various transfer issues that will need dealing with at some point.

One of those relates to Fabio Vieira who the North Londoners have sent back to Porto on loan.

The 24-year-old hasn’t really hit the heights with Arsenal so far, with transfermarkt noting that he has just four goals and nine assists to his name in the 50 games he’s played for the club.

“The situation with Fabio Vieira is also a simple one to understand,” Fabrizio Romano said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“Firstly, it’s time for him to return to playing regular football every week, which is the expectation with the loan to Porto, and something he hasn’t been able to achieve to this point with Arsenal.

“The loan deal will also allow Arsenal to monitor his progress over the course of the 2024/25 season and then assess things again in 2025.

“At that point there will need to be a conversation between Mikel Arteta, the player and his representatives.

“By then, the attacking midfielder will be 25 years of age and a definitive decision about his career one way or the other will need to be made.

“I can guarantee that no plans are in place at the moment and no final decision has been made for Fabio Vieira.

“This is why the move is a straight loan.”