Erik Ten Hag facing Man United sack as INEOS disappointed by early results

Erik Ten Hag is at risk of being sacked as Manchester United manager unless he can improve the team’s on-field performances.

The former Ajax boss is into his third season in charge at Old Trafford, however, despite winning trophies in both of his previous seasons, now has a huge challenge to overcome.

Starting the campaign disappointingly, the 56-year-old has managed just one win from his first three games.

Erik Ten Hag facing Man United sack

Narrowly beating Fulham on the opening day before losing 2-1 against Brighton and being thrashed 3-0 at home to arch-rivals Liverpool, the Red Devils sit 14th in the Premier League table.

And according to a recent report from the Guardian, failure to turn results and performances around quickly could see the Dutchman sent packing.

New minority owners INEOS, led by CEO and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, have been disappointed by the side’s lack of on-field cohesion and want to see Ten Hag overhaul his side’s style of play.

Failure to get the club’s hierarchy back on side could lead to Ten Hag becoming the first Premier League manager to be sacked this season.