Former Leeds United man tips attacker to leave the club in January

Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt is reportedly weighing up his options ahead of the January transfer window as he continues to struggle for regular playing time at the club.

Despite showing flashes of his potential, the 22-year-old forward has found himself further down the pecking order amidst fierce competition in the Leeds attacking ranks.

Since the start of last season, Gelhardt has made just five starts under manager Daniel Farke, raising concerns over his lack of first-team opportunities.

With Leeds boasting an array of attacking talent, the former Wigan Athletic player has often been confined to late-game substitutions, making it difficult for him to build momentum or showcase his full abilities.

Despite speculation that he might leave on deadline day during the summer transfer window, Gelhardt remained at Elland Road.

However, the young forward’s frustrations over limited minutes could see him push for a move in the upcoming winter window if his situation doesn’t improve before 2025.

Carlton Palmer tips Gelhardt to leave in January

Former Leeds United midfielder Carlton Palmer has expressed his surprise that Gelhardt and his advisors did not secure a move during the summer, especially given the striker’s limited involvement at the club.

Palmer believes Gelhardt’s career could benefit from more regular game time, even if that means seeking opportunities away from Leeds.

Palmer told Football League World:

“Joe Geldhart finds himself in an unenviable position at the moment. He’s 22, and he’s getting very little game time at Leeds United. I’m surprised he didn’t leave Leeds this summer.”

“There were previously last season, the likes of Ipswich Town, who were interested in him. The season before, he went on loan to Championship Sunderland, where he played 18 games and only scored three goals.”

“I am surprised that him and his advisors haven’t sorted a move. He needs to play football, and he’s just not getting any game time and the years are ticking on.”

“I’m sure his advisors now will be looking at it saying, listen, right, if he’s not getting game time, I think by the time we get to the Championship transfer window, they’ll look to get him out, whether it’s on loan or on a permanent deal.”

Gelhardt’s struggles for game time at Leeds have not gone unnoticed by other clubs. Last season, Ipswich Town expressed interest in the striker, and during the 2022-23 campaign, Gelhardt had a loan spell at Sunderland, where he made 18 appearances but only managed to score three goals.

As discussions between Gelhardt and his representatives are expected to take place in the coming months, a move in January could be on the cards, whether on loan or a permanent deal, as the striker looks to reignite his career with consistent playing time.

Having joined Leeds from Wigan in 2020, Gelhardt initially made an impact with some key goals, but his role has since diminished. Now at 22, the forward may seek a fresh challenge to avoid further stalling in his development.

With the transfer window set to open in January, clubs in need of attacking reinforcements could see Gelhardt as a valuable option.