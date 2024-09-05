Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

According to a report from Sky Sports, Istanbul Basaksehir are keen on signing the defender this summer and they have already made an offer for him. The Turkish outfit want to sign him on loan with an option to buy him permanently at the end of the season.

The report states that Newcastle have not responded to the offer yet and they are not keen on letting the defender leave. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The England international is on substantial wages at the Premier League club and Istanbul Basaksehir would not be able to cover the entirety of his wages. The Turkish outfit are hoping they can negotiate with Newcastle with regards to that. It seems highly unlikely that Newcastle will let the player leave on loan, only to pay a portion of his wages.

Multiple Turkish clubs keen on Kieran Trippier

Meanwhile, the likes of Fenerbahce, Besiktas and Eyupspor have also made offers to the Premier League club for the England international full back.

Trippier has proven himself in the Premier League and in La Liga over the years. There is no doubt that he is good enough to play in the Turkish league as well. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for all four clubs. He will add defensive cover, passing and expertise from set-pieces. There is no doubt that he would add a new dimension to their attack.

The £120k-a-week defender is in the twilight stages of his career and he will look to play regularly. It seems that Tino Livramento is currently the first choice right-back at Newcastle and it would make sense for the England international to move on.