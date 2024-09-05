Jose Mourinho eyes reunion with Tottenham defender at Fenerbahce

Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen on reuniting with Tottenham Hotspur left-back Sergio Reguilon at Fenerbahce.

According to Fanatik, the Turkish club are exploring a loan deal for the 27-year-old, as the Turkish transfer window remains open.

However, the report claims that Fenerbahce intend to negotiate a deal which will see the wages being split between the two clubs for the Spaniard.

Reguilon joined Spurs in September 2020 on a five-year deal after an impressive stint at Sevilla. While he had a strong debut season, injuries and inconsistent form has hindered his progress at the club. To date, the Spaniard has made 67 appearances for Tottenham, scoring two goals and providing eight assists.

After failing to make an impression on new manager Ange Postecoglou, Reguilon spent time on loan at Manchester United and Brentford last season, but neither club showed significant interest in making the move permanent.

Sergio Reguilon needs a move to revive his career

Both Reguilon and Tottenham appear eager to part ways, as the player seeks regular playing time—a prospect unlikely under Postecoglou.

A move to Fenerbahce could offer Reguilon a fresh start and the opportunity to reignite his career under Mourinho’s leadership.

With the Turkish window still open, Tottenham are hopeful that a deal will be reached to resolve the situation before the deadline.