Jurgen Klopp comments on Erik ten Hag’s treatment of Jadon Sancho at Man United

Manchester United decided to send Jadon Sancho on loan to Chelsea towards the end of the transfer window.

The 24-year-old failed to make his mark at Manchester United after a big-money move from Borussia Dortmund. The winger had fallen out of favour with the manager Erik ten Hag as well. Sancho was eventually loaned out to Borussia Dortmund during the second half of last season and he managed to regain his form and confidence with them. He was quite impressive for the German outfit and he helped them reach the final of the UEFA Champions League.

However, Manchester United were not keen on keeping him at the club this season. It will be interesting to see if he can regain his form and confidence with regular football at Chelsea. The Blues needed a quality winger who would add unpredictability and creativity to their attack. The England international could prove to be an exceptional acquisition if he can retain his form and sharpness.

He was regarded as one of the best young attackers in world football during his time at Dortmund. Chelsea will certainly hope that they can help him fulfil his world-class potential in the coming seasons. Even though the Blues have signed him on loan, they have an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

Jurgen Klopp reacts to Jadon Sancho treatment

Meanwhile, former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes (h/t Telegraph) that the Manchester United Erik ten Hag should have backed the player even though everyone else had lost faith in him. Klopp feels that the Dutchman should have stood like a rock behind the English winger and helped him get back to his best.

Jurgen Klopp thinks Erik ten Hag should have treated Jadon Sancho differently 🧐#TelegraphFootball | #MUFC | #LFC pic.twitter.com/iumpn44TLp — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) September 5, 2024

It will be interesting to see if the 24-year-old can get back to his best and establish himself as a key player for Chelsea in the coming months. There is no doubt that he has the potential to transform the Blues in the final third.