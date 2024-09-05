Leeds United beat three high-profile clubs to sign midfielder

Leeds United made some late signings in the summer transfer window to strengthen their squad.

In an otherwise difficult summer for the club on and off the pitch, they managed to end it on a positive note by signing midfielder Ao Tanaka.

The Whites lost the Championship Play-off final against Southampton and then went on to lose some of their best players to Premier League clubs.

Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Archie Gray all joined clubs in the top flight of England. They have helped the club financially with the money they have helped Leeds United earn, but their presence will be missed at Elland Road this season.

The late signing of Tanaka has given manager Daniel Farke exactly the boost that he needed.

According to The Athletic, Leeds beat Celtic, Como and FC Midtjylland to sign Tanaka this summer.

The 25-year-old midfielder was signed from Fortuna Dusseldorf in Germany and the Championship club faced tough competition to sign him.

The Japanese international is a reliable player and his performances for the German club have impressed a number of clubs.

It remains to be seen if the player can fill the void left by the departures at the club this summer.

The Leeds manager will hoping that the new signing can contribute to their charge of winning promotion to the Premier League this season.