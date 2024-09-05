Leicester man on verge of leaving after transfer window

One of the Leicester City players could leave the club even after the closure of the Premier League transfer window.

Leicester midfielder Boubakary Soumare is attracting interest from Turkish club Galatasaray, who are keen on signing the defensive midfielder, according to Football Insider.

The Turkish transfer window is open till the 13th of September, which makes it possible for them to sign players even after the Premier League transfer window has shut down.

Galatasaray are active in the market looking for a new midfielder who can add defensive solidity in the middle for them.

Soumare, who still has two years left on his current contract at the club, was sent on loan to Sevilla last season, which shows that the player is not considered a key member of their squad.

The player has no future under manager Steve Cooper and his limited playing time at the club this season has shown that.

The midfielder has only represented the newly promoted team for 11 minutes this season in the three matches so far.

Soumare’s future is still uncertain at the club and Galatasaray could use that situation to their advantage.

If the Turkish club can secure a deal to sign the player, he could represent them in their next match on 15th September.