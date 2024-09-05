Liverpool receive concerning update about midfielder on international duty

Liverpool boss Arne Slot would be worried about the news regarding one of his midfielders on international duty.

Most of the Liverpool players have left the club to represent their countries in the international break but one of them might not be able to do that after dropping out of the squad due to a fitness concern.

Harvey Elliott, who was expected to play for the England U21s, has returned to the club after dropping out of the squad because of “further medical assessment”, according to the update provided by England’s X account.

The midfielder has hardly played this season under Slot and has remained on the bench in the team’s first three Premier League matches.

He has only represented the Reds for seven minutes in the first three matches combined.

The youngster was one of three Liverpool players called by the England U21 side for the international break to play against Northern Ireland and Austria in the Euro qualifiers.

Jarell Quansah and Tyler Morton are the other two players who have been called up to the England U21 squad.

The details regarding the injury to Elliott are still unknown but he would have loved to represent his country after limited playing time at the club.

Liverpool squad depth will be tested soon

With matches coming thick and fast in the upcoming weeks, it was evident that Slot would be calling upon the midfielder to play for the Reds.

Liverpool will be involved in not only the Premier League but also the Carabao Cup and the Champions League in the coming weeks.

The Merseyside club’s squad depth will be tested and Elliott would have received playing time.

The Reds boss will be hoping that it is nothing serious and Elliott can be available for the busy forthcoming schedule.