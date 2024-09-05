Exclusive: Liverpool trio likely to seal Saudi transfers, replacements already lined up

Liverpool are looking likely to lose three of their star players to Saudi Arabia in next summer’s transfer window, sources with a close understanding of the situation have revealed to CaughtOffside.

Mohamed Salah has spoken publicly about this looking like being his final year at Anfield, and it seems PIF are ready to attack the situation and are confident of being able to lure the Egypt international to a Saudi Pro League club.

If Salah does move, CaughtOffside understands he will be offered a mammoth contract comparable to what Neymar is currently earning at Al Hilal, while sources also expect Reds stars Virgil van Dijk and Alisson to follow Salah to Saudi.

Van Dijk is also in the final year of his contract with Liverpool, and it is understood that the Merseyside giants have already earmarked Juventus defender Gleison Bremer as an ideal long-term replacement for the Dutchman.

With Salah, there is already a replacement in the making with the recent signing of Federico Chiesa, but it is anticipated that LFC will also look for another wide-forward, with Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo having admirers at the club.

Liverpool transfer plans as stars set for Saudi moves

Finally, Alisson already has a replacement in place at Liverpool, with the Brazilian goalkeeper perhaps now set to make way for Giorgi Mamardashvili, who was signed from Valencia this summer, only to stay put at the Spanish club for one more season.

Mamardashvili is now expected to become Liverpool’s number one next season, and it really looks like it could be all change in Slot’s squad.

It was a relatively quiet summer for Liverpool this year, but it looks like fans can expect something very different in a year’s time when Salah, Van Dijk and Alisson likely all move on after long and successful careers at the club, helping to usher in a new era under Slot.