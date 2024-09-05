Man City complete deal to sign West Ham United midfielder

Manchester City have continued their commitment to not only sign the best and some of the most expensive players in the world but also focus on young talent.

The Premier League champions, who have achieved so much success under Pep Guardiola, have found the perfect formula to win trophies.

The way they have managed to balance the presence of young talent and world class players in their squad is a huge reason behind their success.

They have now managed to sign another young player, this time from fellow club West Ham United.

According to transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League champions have signed youngster Xavier Parker from the West Ham United academy.

Romano wrote on his X account:

“Manchester City have completed deal to sign Xavier Parker from West Ham for their Academy. Story confirmed as highly rated talent will be new #MCFC player for the future.”

City’s eye for young talent is impressive and it shows with their business, the way they sign the young players and often use them to boost their finances by selling them for a higher price.

The youngster, who has now been signed by Pep Guardiola’s side, represented the Hammers U18 side twice last season.

It remains to be seen if the player’s long term future is at the Etihad Stadium or he will be used as another player to make profit in the transfer market.

